QC photographer offers free headshots for job-seeking women

One Quad Cities photographer, in partnership with Dress for Success, is providing women with professional headshots for job interviews.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dress for Success Quad Cities, with the help of one local photographer, is providing women with professional headshots and business attire for job interviews.

Photographer Holly Willwerth of Orange Door Studios has helped the group by offering up her services for free professional headshots.

Willwerth emphasized that a professional picture can give women more confidence as they conduct their search for work.

"Doing it professionally versus doing a selfie with your cellphone or something like that, the photographer is seeing you and making slight adjustments … maybe hide a flaw you want to hide or just make you look your best," Willwerth said.

Clients can reserve a 15-minute session with Willwerth on the first Tuesday of every month.

"That confidence you have going into that headshot comes out on the other end," Willwerth said.