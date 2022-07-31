'Diarrhea incident' forces Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close Monday

MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, however, according to the CDC, this is the time needed to effectively treat the water and ensure the health and safety of swimmers," the post says.
If someone gets sick and has diarrhea in a pool, others can get sick if they accidentally swallow "even a small amount of contaminated water," according to the CDC.
More tips on staying healthy while swimming can be found by clicking/tapping here.
The pool will also be closed Tuesday, Aug. 2 due to the pool's limited summer hours. It's expected to reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
