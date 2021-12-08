After 34 years in public office, a hometown political giant is stepping down in DeWitt

For three decades, Don Thiltgen has been a key piece to the city politics of DeWitt, Iowa. On his last day, he spoke about legacies, lessons, and the city he loves.

DEWITT, Iowa — For 34 years, one man stood tall in the politics of DeWitt, Iowa. But now, after three decades of service, Don Thiltgen is starting a new chapter: retirement. As he's gotten older, and health issues have become more prevalent, he said it was time to take a backseat.

On his last day of work as the Mayor of DeWitt, Thiltgen reminisced on his legacy, leaving and the town he loves so very much.

"Everything has been the same up until now," he told us. "And when I walk out the door... it's going to change."

But who is Mayor Don?

Over the years, Thiltgen helped oversee the building of a new police department, changes to the library and renovations to the eventual city hall. There's been long nights leading city council meetings, thousands of votes and plenty of boards to serve on.

(Don served as the Chair of the Clinton County Emergency Management, chaired the communications, helped with Veterans Affairs and the board of health, VFW commander, ECA in Dubuque, the American Legion, the district's flag essay chair and the district oratorical chair... to name just a few.)

He's an active Catholic and a devoted gardener - something he referred to as his therapy - as well as a multi-time triathlon competitor. He's an Air Force Veteran from the Vietnam War and a retiree from John Deere.

Friends and colleagues will point out his infectious personality and his affinity for hugs. Many characterized Thiltgen's sense of humor, knack for a good story-telling-opportunity and his work raising bees. He's also an avid outdoorsman and traveler who loves to gather with people and celebrate.

And for 34 years, he was also one of DeWitt's most recognizable politicians.

"Everybody that's within a couple 100 mile radius knows Mayor Don," laughed DeWitt's Police Chief, David Porter. The two met 11 years ago, when Porter had just moved from Flint, Michigan, and was applying for his current position.

"We developed a relationship though the years, both professionally and personally. And I gotta say, I've worked for numerous mayors. And Mayor Don is the best mayor," remarked Porter.

For all of the hours that the two spent traveling across Iowa to different conferences and events, Porter says his favorite moments were watching the impact Thiltgen had on the city itself.

"He likes to build consensus," he said. "He's there when you need him to support you, but he doesn't get in the way, which I think a lot of leaders do. He's inspired people to do their best and brought the best out in them... challenged them kind of in a good way."

Porter says the consensus that Thiltgen helped build is evident in the 'health and vibrancy' of the city.

"It'll be big shoes to fill," he smiled.

It's a sentiment Steve Lindner, DeWitt's City Administrator, couldn't agree more with. In fact, he almost got a little choked up talking to us about it.

"I can't really think about [him leaving] too much," he said. "It makes me a little bit emotional. It's been a long time that we've worked together."

Like Porter, Lindner met Thiltgen when he interviewed for his current position. In the 18 years since then, he says he's had almost daily visits with Mayor Don.

"Both about what's going on in the city, what's coming up, and then some small talk," Lindner said. "And I'll miss that a lot. He's a good person as well as a good mayor."

Over the years, Lindner says Thiltgen became a mentor for him, as well as a friend. He learned to be a little more outgoing and reach out as more of a people person.

But most importantly, he says he learned how to run a city with cooperation and teamwork - all thanks to Thiltgen's leadership.

"There's no replacing him. But because of the situation he's created - the atmosphere he's created - we can keep moving," said Lindner. "Because people know how to act and work together."

That, thought Lindner, was a pretty incredible legacy to leave behind.

"We've traveled together, we go to meetings together, we've had bad times where people come in and yell at us, and we've shared it. I can't say enough about how helpful he's been and just what a good person he is," said Lindner. "I'll miss him a lot. Although it is a small town, so we can't help but see one another."

Thiltgen's work in DeWitt began just a year after the Dubuque native moved there in 1980. He saw an ad in the paper for an open seat on the city council and thought if they were going to beg people to run, he'd do it.

Then, after 12 non-consecutive years on the council, he chose to run for mayor: a job he'd been eying for a while.

"I thought that would be nice, kind of a part-time job for me. I'd been around long enough and I knew the job," said Thiltgen. "So I ran and I was successful."

The mayor Thiltgen ended up succeeding was Leo Maynard, a legend in his own respect, who served for 22 years as the head of DeWitt. It was a record Thiltgen said he always wanted to break, but of course, ended up tying.

If you ask him about term limits, Thiltgen will scoff a little, then giggle a bit.

"That's an issue that I hear all the time. Well gee whiz, folks, you vote for people," he said. "And if you're doing a bad job, people need to vote you out. If you're doing a good job, then stay in. I like doing what I'm doing. I enjoy it a lot."

During all of his many election cycles, Thiltgen recalls the Clinton County auditor telling him once that people would be 'crazy' to run against him.

Now, he chose to retire on August 6 so it would fall within 90 days of the November 2 election. That way, the city could hold his seat's special election at the same time as the general vote. Whoever wins that race will complete Thiltgen's term, ending December 31, 2023.

Until then, City Councilman Steve Hasenmiller will serve as Mayor Pro Tem.

As we sat in his office, on his last day as mayor, Thiltgen told us stories of his travels to Germany and Mexico; his time helping out as an actor with the Citizens Police Academy; and a few of the many politicians he met over the years (including Mitt Romney, Michele Bachmann, Scott Walker, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum and more) (most of whom were invited over to his house for a homecooked meal).

Thiltgen always kept photos and some of his veteran medals hanging on his office walls, as well as a collage of framed police patches from friends in Germany. There was a well-stocked jar of candy on his desk and a mayoral coin, that he pulled out to show us.

"It's kind of a neat little thing I made up," he explained about the coin. "I had this made to give to some dignitaries, senators, governors and so on and so forth."

Every year at the St Joseph Catholic School in DeWitt, Thiltgen would bring over two coins, dubbed the 'Mayor's Medal of Merit': one each for the most-deserving sixth grade boy and girl.

But as our time wound down, he started reflecting on what his greatest achievement as mayor was. Unsurprisingly, he viewed it as the cooperation he brought to DeWitt's city workings.

"The biggest thing is mutual cooperation, for me to get everybody to start working together," he said. "As mayor, if somebody's having some issues, I try and work together with them. The biggest thing that I can bring to DeWitt is to make sure we work with other communities. There's no reason why we shouldn't work together as neighbors."

As he looked ahead to retirement, Thiltgen assured us he would keep busy, and would only be stepping down from a few of his many board positions.

("Like going from a dead run down to a brisk walk!")

But he also said he will deeply miss the people of DeWitt. After all, it was always the individuals of his town, and the coworkers he surrounded himself with, that made him want to keep coming back... for over three decades.