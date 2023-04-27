Knox County makes April 29 'Deputy Nicholas Weist Day' in honor of fallen deputy

This Saturday marks one year since Deputy Weist was struck and killed along Highway 150 in Henry County while laying spike strips during a police chase.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Dec. 13, 2022.

This Saturday, April 29, marks one year since Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist died in the line of duty, and the county is honoring him by naming the day after him.

Wednesday night, the Knox County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to permanently make April 29 "Deputy Nicholas Weist Day" in the county.

The board also passed two other proclamations. One recognizes National Correctional Officers and Employees Week from May 1-6 and another recognizes National Police Week from May 14-20.

The proclamation for Weist says in part:

"All citizens of Knox County are encouraged to remember the sacrifice of Deputy Weist this day and to keep his memory alive by thanking those that protect and keep us safe."

On April 29, 2022, Weist was setting up spike strips at the intersection of U.S. Highway 150 and 150th Avenue in Henry County when a suspect's car struck and killed him.

The man accused of hitting Weist, Daylon Richardson, now 23, faces several charges related to the incident, including two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Richardson's next court date is set for June 7.