Davenport senior center continues to serve, despite cancelling annual St. Patrick's Day race

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Coronavirus concerns forced the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) to cancel their annual St. Patrick's Day race.

CASI is a facility that aims to keep seniors in the community, social and engaged in what they love to do. Despite canceling this major fundraiser leaders are working to make sure their doors stay open, while calming fears about the outbreak.

That's what Catherine Pratscher-Woods does every day as the meal site manager.

Monday through Friday, CASI offers a meal program by Milestones Agency on Aging.

"Literally when I come in every day, even though the counters and everything looks clean, there could be some bacteria on it," she says. "So I spray everything down."

"I'm not concerned about going out to CASI," said CASI attendee Elmer Holdorf. "I'm probably not going to go to big events, or anything like that."

For now, Milestone Meal sites and other activities will remain in full force at CASI.