Davenport ranks among America's best cities for singles

Davenport, Iowa was determined to have enough qualities that appeal to single people to make this "best of" list.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport, Iowa has ranked as the No. 1 city for singles in Iowa.

Information was collected by an insurance company called "Insurify" that compared insurance policies, population statistics, and economic conditions to figure out which cities were best for unmarried people.

Here's what made winning cities rank above the rest: higher single population, balanced gender ratio, cheaper cost of living, rent, and restaurant meals.