Davenport ranks among America's best cities for singles

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport, Iowa has ranked as the No. 1 city for singles in Iowa.
Information was collected by an insurance company called "Insurify" that compared insurance policies, population statistics, and economic conditions to figure out which cities were best for unmarried people.
Here's what made winning cities rank above the rest: higher single population, balanced gender ratio, cheaper cost of living, rent, and restaurant meals.
Davenport was ranked as Iowa's best city for singles, Chicago ranked highest for Illinois.