Fairmount Street Davenport Public Library tentatively scheduled to open drive-up window

If all goes right, you'll be able to pick up books from the Davenport library at their Fairmount Street location next week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is tentatively scheduling an opening date for a drive-up window for its Fairmount Street location.

The window is proposed to be open beginning Monday, May 18th. Service will be available on Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for hold pick-up orders only.

Whether or not the service will be able to open on time is up to whether or not enough personal protective equipment can be acquired for the staff to use.

If the reopening date changes, the Davenport Public Library will notify the public as soon as possible.