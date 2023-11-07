Davenport teens receive hands-on experience at week-long police camp

The training includes everything from lidar scanning to traffic stops to active shooter situations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over 20 Davenport teens are going through police training that's as close to the real thing as you can get. They're participating in the five-day Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp that aims to pique the interest of the next generation of officers.

"I've been wanting to be a police officer since I was a little kid," 11th grader Serenity Oechsner said. "I just like the teamwork and the way that everybody is helpful to each other."

The training includes lidar scanning, conducting traffic stops, active shooter situations, a police simulator and crime scene analysis to name a few.

"This is very similar to the type of training that we put our new officers through," Lieutenant Nick Shorten said.

According to the Police Executive Research Forum, in 2022, police departments saw 47% more resignations nationwide compared to 2019. This trend, along with public unrest towards police, is something Lieutenant Shorten is hoping to reverse.

"Throughout my years, I absolutely have seen a decrease in number of officers who are applying," Shorten said." "Before we may have had a list of 10 or 20 [applicants]. Now we're getting a list of three or four."

Lieutenant Shorten has been a Davenport officer for 18 years and feels shifting the public perception of police can be summed up in three words.

"Positive police interactions," he said. "The more interactions that we can have with the public, and the more times that we can send them away thinking, 'Man, that police officer did a really nice job' or 'that police officer treated me good,' that's how we change the perception."

He added that the department has more positive interactions with the public than negative ones.

The department's program breaks down the barrier between those with a badge and those without, hoping to bring back trust in the community.