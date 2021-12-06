Davenport Police to host 19th annual Toy Drive

The Davenport Police Association is once again sponsoring Family Resources Inc.'s Annual Christmas Toy Drive on December 11th and 12th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Association is once again sponsoring a local toy drive this holiday season.

The DPA will be hosting Family Resources Inc.'s Annual Christmas Toy Drive, collecting money and toys for the kids supported by the organization's various programs.

The drive specifically benefits children in Famiy Resources' Domestic Violence shelters, Child Advocate Programs, and Adopt-a-Family Program.

The drive will be held on December 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NorthPark Mall, in front of J.C. Penny next to Firestone.

100% of the drive's proceeds will go towards children supported by Family Resources Inc.

There well also be several other toy drop-off sites, including the Davenport Police Department, Campers Inn, and Chuck's Tap. Additionally, Chuck's Tap will also be hosting a "Fill the Truck" event on December 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. where donations can be made.