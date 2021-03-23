Davenport to resume charges for parking garage use on April 5

The city is planning on resuming the time-based parking charge in its Harrison Street parking ramp in early April.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Beginning April 5, the City of Davenport will resume charging for parking in the Harrison Street parking ramp.

The city waived parking fees early in the COVID-19 pandemic and is bringing them back over a year later.

Fees begin at $1 for up to two hours of and increase by $1 for every period of two hours up to 12. The price maxes out at $10 for a 24-hour period.

Non-payment will result in a $25 parking ticket.