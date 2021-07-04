Davenport holding meeting on potential lease of 5th & Brady St. space to Friends of MLK

The city and the organization are revisiting plans to lease part of a housing project and create a new park and community center.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is holding a public meeting on a potential leasing of space on the corner of 5th and Brady Streets to the Friends of Martin Luther King Jr. for a new community center.

Six years ago, City Council had approved the idea of splitting half of a block of the area to create a housing project in the eastern 2/3 of the space, which was picked up and completed in early 2017.

The structure's first floor included space for the currently-running MLK Interpretive Center, and the Friend of Martin Luther King Jr. were poised to be conveyed or leased the remaining 1/3 of the block for a planned MLK Park.

The Park, alongside the Interpretive Center, would create a community center for tourism, cultural activities, and education.

The plan was shelved for a time after the FoMLK decided to explore fundraising options before finalizing a lease deal. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed development, the City and FoMLK have resumed and finalized a draft lease as the organization also released updated plans and rendering for the project.

Under Iowa law, leases of municipal property with terms in excess of three years require that a Public Hearing be set, advertised, and held prior to approval.