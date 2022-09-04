Davenport Fire Department opens stations for public tour day

Residents go to tour Davenport's seven fire stations and get to know the firemen protecting their community a little better.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport residents got the chance to learn more about the firefighters that protect the city and what the city's fire stations are like.

Davenport Fire Department held a public tour of the city's seven fire stations, letting the public learn more about the inner workings of the firefighting job and the people who do it.

Visitors also spoke with firefighters to get to know them better and joined in celebrating the department's 140th year of service.

First responders welcomed the visit as a chance to connect with the public, especially when it came to kids who might want to be firefighters one day.

"A lot of the families that we are seeing come through, the kids are a little bit too young for us to be firefighters now, but it's always good to have that interest and we focus a lot of our fire prevention and education at the younger generation," said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.