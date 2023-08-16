Applications open for Davenport DREAM Project

The DREAM Project is "a neighborhood restoration project" aimed at sparking interest in Davenport's heritage neighborhoods.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Applications are open for the fifth round of funding for the Davenport DREAM Project.

The DREAM Project is "a neighborhood restoration project" aimed at sparking interest in Davenport's heritage neighborhoods. Homeowners within the neighborhoods can receive financial assistance for home improvement projects, according to the city's website about the program.

Residents that apply could be eligible for a $20,000 grant. $900,000 in funding is available for "owner-occupied properties" in the DREAM Project area, according to a press release.

“The Davenport DREAM Project has been reinvesting in Davenport’s heritage neighborhoods since 2019," Letty Goslowsky, revitalization supervisor for the city, said. "The transformations of these properties have been unique, and we are excited to open another round of funding for even more residents."

Over $5 million has been awarded since the program started to help revitalize 223 properties.

More details on the program and to submit an application for grant funding can be found here. Applications are accepted until Sept. 1.