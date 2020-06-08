Davenport Civic Leader Clyde Mayfield passes away

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Clyde Mayfield was a former school board member, firefighter, civil rights leader, and businessman.
"He was passionate about kids and doing the right thing," Mayor Mike Matson said during the city council meeting Wednesday, August 5th. "I will just take a personal preference and we'll have a moment of silence now."
With his wife Julie, he started the Greatest Grains family business on Harrison Street. He was a graduate of Central High School. Funeral arrangements are still being planned. Mayfield was 68 years old.