DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is looking to the future of one of its hottest properties of the past. 30 years ago, the NorthPark Mall area was a magnet for shoppers, diners, and people looking to spend money. As the retail industry changes, so is the area around Kimberly road and Brady street.

Sitting in a strip mall right outside of the mall is the Black and Gold Shop. The Hawkeye apparel shop has been there for 13 years. Store manager Karla Anderson says she’s watched as the times have changed the way people shop. “This strip mall has been here for a very very long time. The trends have changed over the years.”

Anderson has watched as shopping styles have changed and evolved, with online shopping becoming the most popular, especially after this last year. Anderson saying, “The internet is getting more involved with shopping.”

She wants to see more customers in-store now after the slow shift to online. She’s hoping to see more foot traffic in the area. The city is looking to see that too, passing a moratorium upon establishing businesses like car washes and car dealerships until November 27th, 2021.

Mayor Mike Matson saying its to put a pause on businesses popping up and changing the area while the city is in the process of coming up with ideas for the area. Matson saying, “We’re doing a lot of things to get rid of old stuff and open it up for development, economic development, and future growth.”

The city is working with Macerich, the company that owns NorthPark Mall, as well as other property areas around Brady and Kimberly about what they want to see the area turn into. Mayor Matson says the city just wants to cover its bases while they map it out.

Matson saying, “We want to make sure if we’re going to change over there that we have a say. That space has such potential to do something different so were pausing here to kind of get a better look at what we want to do there.”

It’s exactly what Anderson is looking for saying, “Right now we really need to be thinking on getting more people here, more flexibility with things and not just suddenly make a quick decision on those things. So, the moratorium is a good idea.”