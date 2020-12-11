Davenport City Cemetery honors vets

"Just to remember the service and sacrifice."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport City Cemetery honored veterans earlier today with a flag line drive.

People were able to stop by, get a free flag and a brochure and drive through the cemetery while learning about the history of it.

The cemetery is the oldest one in Scott County with 81 U.S. vets buried there.

Davenport City Cemetery Partnership volunteer Kory Darnall says the day is all about remembrance. “Just to remember the service and sacrifice of everybody who chose to serve their country and just to remember the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Davenport City Cemetery Partnership works to restore the cemetery and provide recommendations to the city on how to best upkeep it.