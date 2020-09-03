Davenport bakery providing outreach services and menu for those with dietary restrictions

Dietary restrictions and disabilities are a thing of the past at Chic Soiree

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chic Soiree has been tucked away on 4th Street in Davenport since 2017. It's a bakery that opened with the goal of starting some community outreach programs like a baking club and pay it forward program.

Behind the kitchen doors of the bakery dozens of hands are ready to get to work. Chopping, cracking and stirring ingredients into one big bowl.

The people behind the ingredients aren't your typical bakers. They are all clients and volunteers from the Quad City Service Providers with Lorraine McCaffrey leading the baking charge.

Quad City Service Providers is an organization that provides services for people with disabilities or in need of extra care.

"When we started this, we wanted to bring the clients in and have them do a regular routine where they can earn some money," said Lorraine. Inviting people of all abilities and backgrounds into her kitchen to work together.

Her biggest goal? A solution for every dietary need.

"We are allergy or gluten free or dairy or vegan or everything that you want it to be," said Lorraine. "It's really actually kind of difficult with the gluten free flour."

Feeling left out can go beyond just ability, dietary restrictions can also make an impact. Something Lorraine knows first hand.

"Helping someone who has celiac or Crohn's and I have Crohn's so I am trying to help somebody because it makes me really sad when somebody tells me that they haven't been able to eat a dessert in like five years," said Lorraine.

No matter what ability or need, Lorraine wants Chic Soiree to be a safe space.