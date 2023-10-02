Dancing the night away l 7th annual 'Night to Shine' celebrates inclusion

"When we see the smile on their face and their own visions come true, that's the best part."

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Unity was on full display in the Quad Cities on Friday, Feb. 10 as people with special needs took center stage for an annual dance ahead of Valentine's Day.

"When we see the smile on their face and their own visions come true, that's the best part," Pure Hair and Beauty Lounge owner Stacey Spillum said.

The shop offered free hair and makeup services for the annual Quad Cities Night to Shine dance at the Bend XPO Center in Eats Moline.

"We just want to make them feel very special tonight because tonight is a super special night for all of them," Oak Grove Tavern owner Johnna Chesney said.

The Kinney family was one of many parts of what was called the pre-glam party.

"It's about feeling good and looking good and having fun and getting out of the house and doing something different because she's never done anything like this before," family member Alyson Kinney said.

She's the buddy of Brandi, who's had cerebral palsy since she was born.

"She's going to dance the night away," Kinney added.

This was the 7th year for the event. It included a photo booth, limo rides and a red carpet. Our Lady of the River Catholic Church and Bettendorf Christian Church hosted this year's celebration.

