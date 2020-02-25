Cute! Kids leave hand and footprints on construction beam for Davenport's new Downtown YMCA

Kids leave prints on beam for Davenport YMCA construction
DAVENPORT, Iowa — As construction on the new Downtown Davenport YMCA comes together, children in the community got the chance to make their mark on one of the construction pieces.
The R. Richard Bittner Davenport YMCA is set to open on January 1, 2021. It will be Davenport's fifth Downtown YMCA location since 1858.
A spokesperson with the Scott County Family Y said the kids who took part are between the ages of one and five. It's estimated that they will be in their 70s before the next Downtown YMCA is built.