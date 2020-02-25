x
Cute! Kids leave hand and footprints on construction beam for Davenport's new Downtown YMCA

An I-beam which will be added in early March 2020, so children who are in the YMCA Early Learning Center helped paint the beam with prints of their hands and feet.
Credit: Scott Family Y

Kids leave prints on beam for Davenport YMCA construction

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As construction on the new Downtown Davenport YMCA comes together, children in the community got the chance to make their mark on one of the construction pieces.

Plans to build the new facility, a $20 million project, were announced in October of 2018.  

The R. Richard Bittner Davenport YMCA is set to open on January 1, 2021.  It will be Davenport's fifth Downtown YMCA location since 1858.

A spokesperson with the Scott County Family Y said the kids who took part are between the ages of one and five.  It's estimated that they will be in their 70s before the next Downtown YMCA is built. 