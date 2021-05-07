x
Court rules to keep gate blocking Riverdale bike paths

The lawsuit that attempted to have a gate blocking the connection between the Mississippi River Trail and Duck Creek Path removed has been struck down.

A Scott County judge has struck down a lawsuit that aimed for the removal of a gate block connection between popular biking trails in Riverdale.

In a ruling on Monday, May 3, the court ruled in favor of the defendant, the City of Riverdale, in a dispute over a gate installed at the end of Kensington Street.

The plaintiffs, members of the Quad City Bicycle Club and Cornbelt Runners Club, levied the suit against the City in October 2020, argued that closing the pathway made connecting the Mississppi River Trail and Duck Creek Path unsafe for bikers and pedestrians due to the diverted path taking trailgoers across U.S. 67; an area that often has heavy traffic.

The City of Riverdale voted unanimously in June 2020 to have the gate installed, with Mayor Bawden citing resident complaints about the traffic's effect on the Haven Acres neighborhood as a major factor in the decision.

