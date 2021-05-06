Construction begins on new East Moline library after groundbreaking ceremony

The old TDK Bank building will become an up-to-date, modern, and tech-enhanced library.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Construction has begun on the new East Moline Public Library after a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, May 6, officials and construction crews held the groundbreaking ceremony commemorating the start of work on the new East Moline Public Library building.

The location, which used to be a TDK Bank, is double the size of the previous library, and work crews have begun to renovate the space.

The library will be receiving tech and service several upgrades to bring it into the 21st century, including laptop check-outs and study rooms.

The project costs just over $7 million, which was funded by public and private donations.