Community rallies together to fundraise for family after son gets injured at work

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Friends, family and community members gather Saturday for an auction and drive-through dinner at the Henry County Fairgrounds to help raise money for the Dobbels family.

Josh Dobbels, a 2019 graduate of Cambridge High School, was badly injured at work after falling 40 feet in September 2019. He was airlifted to a Peoria Hospital, and after multiple surgeries and an extended stay, his mom, Jenny said he's lucky to be alive.

The benefit Saturday afternoon was helping the family raise money to make their house more handicap accessible, and so they could build him his own living area so he didn't feel like he was living at home with his parents.

"[I] couldn't ask for a better support system," Jenny Dobbels said. "Everyone's not forgotten and to this day, they're still rallying behind us."

The benefit was originally planned for April 2020 when Josh first came home, but was delayed to the pandemic.