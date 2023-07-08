For third year MetroLINK buses offer free bus fares for K-12 students

Students registered in Rock Island and Moline districts are eligible for free transportation through MetroLINK.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — MetroLINK announced this week it's waiving bus fares for students enrolled in the Rock Island-Milan and Moline-Coal Valley districts for a third year.

"We care about getting your children to school," a representative from MetroLINK said. "Metro offers peak service routes that provide direct connections between neighborhoods and schools."

All current students from kindergarteners to seniors in high school qualify for free transit service, but high school students must have their ID's on hand to cash in on free fares.

Schedules for the bus services are listed on their website and include a bus safety guide for families and students considering this service.