Here's where Quad Cities parents can get free diapers on Wednesday

Get free diapers and access to resources with the help of dozens of local organizations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Parents in need of help can get access to resources Wednesday at Modern Woodman Ballpark on Wednesday. The event will take place from 4 pm until 6 pm.

The Scott County Health Department posted an event on Facebook with the details of the event. Hiney Heroes is handing out free newborn to size 2 diapers.

The drive-thru event will also feature more than 25 local agencies that will share resources for local families.

Those organizations include:

Davenport Public Library.

Vera French.

Pregnancy Resources.

United Women.

ECI Scott County.

Freight House Farmers Market.

Community Health Care.

Amani Community Services.

ISU Extension and Outreach.

Amerigroup.

City of Davenport.

Hiney Heroes.

Family Resources.

Safe Families.

Parent Pals.

World Relief.

Iowa Total Care.

Scott County Health Department.

Nest Café.

Community Action.

IowaWORKS.

Genesis Health.

EveryChild.

Scott County Kids.

Tapestry Farms.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, more than 11 million kids are in need of diapers in America.

"Children in low-income families are at greatest risk of suffering the effects of diaper need because many families can't afford diapers. Current public support programs help some, but young children have additional needs necessary to build a strong foundation for healthy growth and to reach their full potential," according to the network.

If you have a need for diapers but cannot make it to the community baby shower, you can reach out to Hiney Heroes by visiting their website.