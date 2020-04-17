ColorMeGrateful coloring pages for kids!

Scroll through and find a #ColorMeGrateful coloring page to dedicate to someone
___________________________
Once you've picked your favorite, color it in and fill out the bottom of the page!
Take a photo of your finished artwork and email it to color@wqad.com
or text the picture along with the word "color" to 309-736-3300
We're all in this together
Loved Ones & Community Members
Goods & Services
Education
First Responders & Medical Staff
By submitting your photo, you're allowing WQAD, our TEGNA sister stations and distribution partners permission to use the media on all platforms in perpetuity. By agreeing to let us use this media, you hereby acknowledge that you are the owner of this content and grant us permission and license to air the video in perpetuity on our broadcast station, our associated websites and any other television broadcast station affiliated, owned, operated or which are provided services to by TEGNA. This permission and license is granted notwithstanding any other licensing or content agreement you have with any other party either now or in the future. If the conditions surrounding this agreement should change, please contact us at 309-736-3300 or email news@wqad.com.