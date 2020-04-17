x
#ColorMeGrateful coloring pages for kids!

Who are you grateful for? Pick a picture, color it in, dedicate it and send it to News 8!
Credit: WQAD

Scroll through and find a #ColorMeGrateful coloring page to dedicate to someone

___________________________

Once you've picked your favorite, color it in and fill out the bottom of the page!

Take a photo of your finished artwork and email it to color@wqad.com
or text the picture along with the word "color" to 309-736-3300

 We're all in this together

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 

Loved Ones & Community Members

Credit: WQAD

Print this page!

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 

Goods & Services

Credit: WQAD

Print this page!

Credit: WQAD

Print this page!

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 


Education

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 


First Responders & Medical Staff

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 

Credit: WQAD

Print this page! 

By submitting your photo, you're allowing WQAD, our TEGNA sister stations and distribution partners permission to use the media on all platforms in perpetuity. By agreeing to let us use this media, you hereby acknowledge that you are the owner of this content and grant us permission and license to air the video in perpetuity on our broadcast station, our associated websites and any other television broadcast station affiliated, owned, operated or which are provided services to by TEGNA.  This permission and license is granted notwithstanding any other licensing or content agreement you have with any other party either now or in the future.  If the conditions surrounding this agreement should change, please contact us at 309-736-3300 or email news@wqad.com.