Clinton's Riverview Pool opening for 2020 summer season

Splish splash! Clinton's Riverview Pool is opening for the summer season with increased cleaning in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
CLINTON, Iowa — Splish splash! Clinton's Riverview Pool is opening for the summer season with increased cleaning in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Riverview Pool opens Monday, June 22 until Sunday, August 16. The City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday they have "implemented lots of cleaning time into our schedule."

The post said all swimmers must shower before entering the pool. Riverview is also discouraging swimmers from coming to the pool if they have been sick up to two weeks prior.

Family swim is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lap swim is open 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The pool is also enforcing social distancing guidelines. 
