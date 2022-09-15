Clinton community gathers for 24th Stop the Hate/Show the Love peace walk

People of all ages took to the Jefferson Elementary School walking trail to campaign against hate and violence Thursday evening.

CLINTON, Iowa — Calls are growing around the Quad Cities to stop violence and hate throughout the area. The latest effort was a peace walk held in Clinton on Sept. 15.

It was the 24th year of the Stop the Hate/Show the Love Walk, which saw community members of all ages marching down the Jefferson Elementary School walking trail.

"The program is really trying to emphasize living peace 365 days," Marion Johnson with the Clinton Peace Coalition said. "We just want to show the love and show something that is positive. It gives children a positive image of what can be."

The gathering saw Clinton residents holding signs with uplifting messages, giving speeches and singing songs preaching kindness and respect.

"We are each differently and uniquely equipped to bring peace to others," one marcher said.

Before the walk, various local organizations set up activities for children, including arts, crafts and performances. There were also performances from the Jefferson Elementary School chorus, a violin duet and the Clinton High School A’Cappella choir.

At the end of the walk, children were greeted with a launch of butterflies that tops off the event every year.

The event was hosted by the Clinton Peace Coalition, an organization comprised of representatives from Clinton Community College, YWCA Clinton, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton Parks & Recreation, and Clinton Community School District Diversity Committee.