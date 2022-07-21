Clinton residents speak out after two deadly shootings in one week

Police do not believe there's any connection between the two incidents. Clinton police chief says the situations were targeted shootings that stemmed from arguments.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Iowa — Residents in Clinton are speaking out after a recent spike in gun violence.

Police are investigating two deadly shootings in one week.

"All of a sudden I heard a 'bang, bang, bang, bang... and somebody started screaming," one resident said.

A 35-year-old man, identified as Zachary McDivitt, was killed on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 5th Street.

This comes three days after 43-year-old Antoine Sampson was found dead from a gunshot wound on 5th Avenue South and South 5th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

"When we came out, there was a woman screaming 'please help him, please help him,'" a neighbor said.

Neighbors said this type of crime is unusual, as the area is normally quiet.

"A bullet hit the cement step," a resident said. "And then the second bullet landed here. It could have went through the house."

"We laid in bed, and then we heard four shots go off," a neighbor said.

"It's scary to know that I have children and I can't safely let them come outside and play," another community member said.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said there is no cause for concern.

"I'm surprised that we had two shootings in such a short time," Gyrion said. "It's an abnormal event. We intend on keeping this community safe."

Clinton has reported three homicides and one person shot in 2022 to date.

"In our society today, violence is a part of our society. You have people that are going to do evil no matter what we do," Gyrion said.

Clinton 17-year-old Kyler Andresen was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in connection with Wednesday's shooting. He could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Police said no arrests have been made in Sunday's case as of July 21.

Police do not believe there's any connection between the two incidents. Gyrion said they were targeted shootings that stemmed from arguments. It is unknown if any weapons were recovered from the scenes.