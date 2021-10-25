The department says they want community members to feel safe trick-or-treating this weekend.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton County Sheriffs Department is spending the week completing compliance checks with all registered sex offenders in the county. It comes as Halloween quickly approaches at the end of the week.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Clinton Police Department, Camanche Police Department, Dewitt Police Department, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office were all a part of the process.

The departments’ goal is to make sure families feel safe for the holiday. Detective Sergeant Steve Cundiff says the checks happen at various times throughout the year, sometimes without warning. This round of checks is being done with forewarning so the community can know ahead of Halloween.

“We’re going out in our community, we’re knocking on doors, and we’re talking to the registered sex offenders,” Cundiff said.

The deputies verify information like their home address, who they live with, their email and phone numbers, place of employment or enrollment, and registered cars.

Kim Voda works for the Sheriffs department and is in charge of the list of registered sex offenders and making sure they are regularly complying with the department.

“We try and tell them (the deputies) to try and keep an eye on if there’s kids toys around or something that’s just not right if they don’t have any children registered with them,” Voda said. “So we can make a special note to double check and follow up with that.”

There are 79 registered sex offenders in Clinton County, with 55 residing within Clinton’s city limits. Voda says no matter what, they are not allowed to hand out candy on Halloween.

“They are not allowed to hand out candy to children. No matter what their charge was, if a minor was involved or not,” Voda said. “If they’re on the registry they’re not allowed to hand out candy to children.”

Sergeant Cundiff and Voda saying it’s about being proactive.

“We have a lot going on in the community this week,” Voda said. “We have trick or treat this weekend, and we have the Mardi Gras parade tonight.”