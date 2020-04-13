Churches come up with new ways to celebrate Easter Sunday safely

With traditional congregations out of the question for Easter Sunday, churches had to get creative for their celebrations.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — One church still gathered to celebrate Easter, but finding ways to stay safe.

St. John's Lutheran Church in East Moline is one of many congregations that were faced with the dilemma of figuring out how to celebrate for the most important holiday of the Christian faith during stay-at-home orders and the banning of large gathering.

What the church came up with is a drive-in service.

Church members have been packing the parking lot for services before this, but the Easter crowds introduced another problem.

CDC social distancing guidelines make the distribution of communion tricky, but Pastor Kent Umbarger says that the community banded together to come up with a solution.

What the church came up with was to have the church elders don protective gear and distribute sealed cups and small ziplock bags to worshippers' cars.