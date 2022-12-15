'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness

De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. He's been devoted to share awareness of resources for those in need.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need.

"The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."

Christian Care was founded in 1917 and provides resources such as shelter, clothes and food to the homeless.

"Most people would think homelessness only occurs in big cities, but it's happening right here in the Quad Cities, and many people don't realize it." said Lexi Bull, Christian Care's marketing and event specialist.

Bull said the organization predicts to help around 450 individuals on a daily basis.

For Robinson, he said it's a joy to bring awareness about available resources that can help people get back on their feet.

"I try to stay consistent with them and keep encouraging them to get their needs fulfilled," Robinson said. "There's a bright side at the end so you got to find your way."

Christian Care will be hosting a 'Frigid Feet' event on Saturday, Dec. 17. It's a walk to raise awareness of what homeless communities have to go through during the winter season. Money raised during the event will go back to support homeless communities and those in need of a helping hand.

According to their website, they are accepting donations throughout the week.

Food and water are accepted daily while in-kind donations are accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

