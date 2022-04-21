What you can do to protect children in QC from abuse

According to the National Children's Advocacy Center, a child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds in our country.

MOLINE, Ill. — Organizations in the Quad Cities are working year-round to prevent and eliminate child abuse. In honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, several local organizations and law enforcement agencies are partnering to raise awareness.

EveryChild in Moline arranged pinwheel ceremonies to symbolize child abuse awareness and happy, healthy childhoods.

EveryChild has different programs to support children and their parents who've experienced trauma or any form of abuse.



"90% of abuse happens at the hands of someone that child knows, loves and trusts. so part of that healing process is rebuilding trust with whomever the safe people are," Director of Development and Communications at EveryChild Brooke Hendrickx said.

One participant of the pinwheel ceremonies is the Rock Island Children's Advocacy Center. The organization is used as a resource for law enforcement to interview and heal child victims of sex and physical abuse.

Its services reduce the number of times a child has to be interviewed in a criminal investigation.

"Kids who do not come to a children's advocacy center are more likely to be abused again," Rock Island Child Advocacy Center Director Marcy O'Brien said. "They're more likely to have issues in adulthood with eating disorders, drinking drugs, and unemployment because a lot of times they haven't received counseling or the resources they need."

In recent years, the need for counseling and preventative services has gone up significantly.

"Last year, there were over 5,000 indicated found cases of child abuse in the

Quad Cities region. COVID was just a very strong mix of stress factors," Hendrickx said.

But the increase in reported cases isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"I believe that means people are paying attention, and they're reporting," O'Brien said. "So during the pandemic, we were concerned that our numbers were gonna go down because teachers and other professionals did not have eyes on kids, but the opposite happened."

Both organization leaders said there are steps the community can take to help save children from abuse.

"The most important thing someone in the community can do to protect kids is to believe kids. So if a child discloses that they're being hurt or abused, as a community, we need to believe them and trust them," Hendrickx said.

It's important for adults to pay attention and ask questions, O'Brien said.

"It is the adult's job to prevent child abuse. If you suspect there's a child has been abused, please call the hotline," O'Brien said.

If you want to help bring awareness to child abuse in the Quad City area, there are some events you can participate in this month.

The Rock Island Children's Advocacy Center will host its Believe in the Brave Breakfast fundraiser 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the University Club in Moline.

Jenna Quinn, a survivor of child sexual abuse, author and TED Talk speaker will be a guest speaker at the breakfast. Quinn benefited from the services of a Children's Advocacy Center and said the center helped her heal.

EveryChild will host its Celebrate Every Child Gala on Thursday, April 28 at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. During the event, the Champions for EveryChild Awards will be announced.