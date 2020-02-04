Child abuse expected to rise as families stay home amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's what you need to know about preventing child abuse and recognizing the signs.

MOLINE, Ill. — Pinwheel gardens have popped up around the Quad Cities as part of a yearly representation of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"The pinwheel garden is a symbol of the healthy, happy, and full childhoods we expect for all children in the Quad Cities," said a statement from the Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities.

The council said with more people having to stay home due to the spread of COVID-19, child abuse reports are expected to rise over the next several weeks

"With the current pandemic, it is more important than ever to stand connected as a community to support the most vulnerable among us," said a statement from the council. "Many children at-risk of abuse understand school as a safe place, a calm before they return to the storm at home"

As the council says, child abuse is preventable. Here are 10 ways to prevent child abuse.

Each year, dedication ceremonies are held at the pinwheel gardens around the QC. Due to safety precautions amid the prevention of COVID-19, the council held one dedication ceremony at their Moline garden on Facebook Live. There were no public attendees, and this ceremony was done in honor of all the area pinwheel gardens.

There are 19 pinwheel gardens around the Quad Cities.

The ceremony took place Thursday, April 2 in conjunction with the Moline Police Department, where this garden was planted.

The ceremony begins at about 3:30 into the video -- (article continued below)