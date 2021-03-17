CASI senior activity center to reopen March 17

The Quad Cities' senior center is reopening after a whole year of closure with updated guidelines and classes.

The Quad Cities' CASI senior activity center is finally reopening on Wednesday, March 17, a year after it closed due to the pandemic.

The center closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be opening with operational changes to help help keep people safe.

CASI will have altered hours to allow staff to deep clean the building every day, a mask requirement, and enforced social distancing.

The organization also says that classes have been changed to adapt them for safety concerns. "So we're doing some of our line dancing classes and urzula classes and our general exercise; those kinds of classes that we can really limit the number of people, we can spread them out and they're not necessarily using the same equipment," says CASI CEO Laura Kopp