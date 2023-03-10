CASI hosting Senior Social Services Fair to share information on resources

The fair, seeking to provide information on all areas of social service, also celebrates National Social Workers Month and the center's 50th birthday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Seniors can get hooked up with information on all aspects of social services at an upcoming fair at the Center for Active Seniors.

The Senior Social Services Fair coming to CASI seeks to provide information on all the various aspects of social service in order to help QC seniors find available resources.

The event also celebrates National Social Workers Month and CASI's 50th anniversary.

"CASI’s Advocacy Program provides exceptional service," the event's promotional flyer says. "Our expert staff provides older adults, their families and their caregivers with the support, tools and resources they need to age with grace, dignity and pride. We are ombudsmen to positive outcomes – even during the most challenging times."

The fair is open at CASI, 1035 W Kimberly Rd. in Davenport, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, and is free to attend. Snacks and COVID-19 booster shots will be made available.