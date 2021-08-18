Local nurses holding carwash fundraiser for colleague battling leukemia

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A GoFundMe dedicated to helping a local nurse battle newly-discovered leukemia has brought in almost $15,000 towards its goal, and a carwash fundraiser is coming for further support.
So goes the story; Taylor Jacques , an RN who works at a local hospital, was feeling sick for a couple weeks before she went to a routine checkup, thinking that she may have had a severe cold, or even COVID-19.
After blood work came back showing an elevated white blood cell count, and was diagnosed with a severe case of leukemia in the emergency room just hours later. She was then rushed to the University of Iowa Hospital and hospitalized.
Jacques is going through extensive chemotherapy , and may potentially require bone marrow transplants if the treatments are not successful.
A GoFundMe was recently launched by family members to help cover medical bills, as well as the hotel, food, and gas costs for her partner, Robert, who has taken an extended leave from his job to support her through the ordeal.
As of writing, the project sits on the edge of completion, having raised $14,753 of it's $15,000 goal
Additionally, a group of nurses, including colleagues of Taylor's are organizing a carwash fundraiser to further benefit her. The event will take place at The Ridge in Bettendorf on Friday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.