Local nurses holding carwash fundraiser for colleague battling leukemia

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A GoFundMe dedicated to helping a local nurse battle newly-discovered leukemia has brought in almost $15,000 towards its goal, and a carwash fundraiser is coming for further support.

So goes the story; Taylor Jacques , an RN who works at a local hospital, was feeling sick for a couple weeks before she went to a routine checkup, thinking that she may have had a severe cold, or even COVID-19.

After blood work came back showing an elevated white blood cell count, and was diagnosed with a severe case of leukemia in the emergency room just hours later. She was then rushed to the University of Iowa Hospital and hospitalized.

Jacques is going through extensive chemotherapy , and may potentially require bone marrow transplants if the treatments are not successful.

Additionally, a group of nurses, including colleagues of Taylor's are organizing a carwash fundraiser to further benefit her. The event will take place at The Ridge in Bettendorf on Friday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Come see us this Friday!!! Car wash and the little tykes are doing a lemonade 🍋 stand!! Support your local nurses!!! Posted by Katie Beckett on Wednesday, August 18, 2021