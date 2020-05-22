Group of friends donate hundreds of items to Cafe on Vine every week

The shop looks forward to its weekly delivery of PBJ sandwiches, cookies, and bananas each Friday.

A group of friends has been provided Davenport's Cafe on Vine with tons of sandwiches, dessert, and fruit on a weekly basis.

Volunteer Mary Bakeris shows up to the shop's doorstep every Friday with 160 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, 13 dozen baked cookies, and 50 pounds of bananas and donates them to the free meal site.

This started in late March, when a group of Bakeris's friends began to work with her to make and provide the simple foods to the cafe to support its mission to provide free meals to anyone who needs one.