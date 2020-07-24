Burlington Police searching for missing man Troy Daugherty

Daugherty is a 50-year-old man who walks with a limp and was last seen on South 7th Street on July 14th.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man named Troy Daugherty.

Daugherty is a 50-year-old man who walks with a lamp, and was last seen in the area of the 900 block of South 7th Street near James Wilson Grimes Elementary School on July 14 in an unknown color shirts and blue jeans.

Family members have said it is unlike Daugherty to leave for extended periods of time, and that he is is need of ongoing medical care.

Daugherty is known to frequent different locations in Burlington and Cedar Rapids, and did not give any indication to neighbors that he would be travelling elsewhere. BPB believes that he does not have access to motor transportation, so he may be tired and looking for places to rest.