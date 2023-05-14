Galesburg's' Buddy Ball brings baseball to kids with disabilities

The league aims to teach good sportsmanship and help special needs athletes develop confidence and positive self-esteem.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A team in Galesburg is bringing kids with disabilities together on the baseball diamond. The league is called Buddy Ball, and features every element of your typical baseball game, even a national anthem and player introductions.

The league aims to teach good sportsmanship and help special needs athletes from five to 21 years old develop confidence and positive self-esteem.

"It is so important," said Nicole Lincoln, who has a son on the team. "It's vital for these kids because it gives them something to do on the weekends, makes them feel like they're part of a team. They're working cooperatively together, they're interacting, having friendships at the same time. They're having fun."

"I love this league, it's pretty special to me," said Buddy Ball Vice President Corey Fox. "My son plays and it just gets these kids involved just like all other kids."