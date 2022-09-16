Bridging the Gap QCA brings back 'Stand Down' event to help homeless vets

The event itself began on Thursday. Those who wish to volunteer can find a link in the story below.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — For the first time in two years, Bridging the Gap QCA is helping homeless veterans in the metro get back on their feet.

It's part of the group's "Stand Down" event, which is being held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island from Sept. 15-17 this year.

The mission is to provide a venue for homeless or at-risk veterans and their families can access services, like food assistance, clothes and more.

Around 40 vendors will be at the event this weekend to help these folks.

"I wouldn't be where I'm at, had it not been for them," veteran Nancy West said. "They led me in the right direction — they led me to counseling, medical [assistance], and I think that any veteran out there that needs that kind of support should step forward because that's what they're here for."

Events like this need volunteers to make sure every veteran gets the attention they deserve. Those interested in donating their time can head to Bridging the Gap QCA's website by clicking/tapping here.

"Stand Down" refers to a concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat operations, according to the organization's website. Once at a secure base camp area, troops were able to take care of their personal hygiene, get a clean uniform, eat a warm meal, receive medical care and enjoy each other's company.