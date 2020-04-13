Bridgeview Elementary PTA organizes virtual Easter egg hunt in LeClaire

Communities across the country banded together to bring holiday cheer to Easter Sunday, and LeClaire, Iowa was no exception.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Since social distancing guidelines let you go outside as long as you do it safely, communities were still able to find ways to celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 12th.

In LeClaire, Iowa, the Bridgeview Elementary School PTA organized a Virtual Easter Egg hunt, asking community members to decorate their windows with eggs for children to find.

Families went out on walks and took pictures of the egg decorations to share on social media and spread the positive holiday vibes.