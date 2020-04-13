Bridgeview Elementary PTA organizes virtual Easter egg hunt in LeClaire

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Since social distancing guidelines let you go outside as long as you do it safely, communities were still able to find ways to celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 12th.
In LeClaire, Iowa, the Bridgeview Elementary School PTA organized a Virtual Easter Egg hunt, asking community members to decorate their windows with eggs for children to find.
Families went out on walks and took pictures of the egg decorations to share on social media and spread the positive holiday vibes.
"I thought it would be a great idea, kind of going off of the Heart Hunters, just giving kids something to look for in the neighborhood, get the families out, because it is fun to see everyone out and about in the neighborhood," said Bridgeview Elementary PTA President Jen Debuhr.