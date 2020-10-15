Family creates 'Breonna Taylor Foundation' to keep her legacy alive

Breonna Taylor's family is helping launch a foundation in her name for causes she supported, including youth programs and scholarships for students in health care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To keep her legacy alive Breonna Taylor's family is helping launch a foundation in her name to support causes Taylor cared about, including youth programs and scholarships for students pursuing careers in health care.

Taylor had a list of goals she was not able to accomplish after her life was cut short on March 13.

"She didn't have a bad bone in her body like she was really all about just making sure people around her were happy and that they had the things that they needed," Taylor's aunt Bianca Austin said.

The Breonna Taylor Foundation is trying to mirror the kind of person the 26-year-old was.

"We do know like we want to offer after school programs and scholarships and something for women empowerment," Taylor said.

The idea started with a GoFundMe Page launched in June, three months after Taylor's death. Her mother, Tamika Palmer wanted to turn their protest into action. Thanks to the outpouring of support from people across the country and around the world, the family raised more than $6 million. They plan to use the funds to create youth programs, scholarships and helping people want to pursue a career in health care.

The foundation is still in the early stages. Austin said the current focus is to get people to go out and vote in one of the most important elections.

"We need real judicial change and the only way we're going to do that is take our protesting to the polls," Austin said. "Your vote does matter because if it didn't matter they wouldn't have been trying so hard to take it away from us; just vote because Breonna is not here to vote."

The Breonna Taylor Foundation has already been collaborating with local groups to get people to cast their ballots. Starting next week, Taylor's family will be stationed at various locations providing free shuttle rides to the polls. To learn more click here.