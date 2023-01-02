Botanical Center hosting 'Pay What You Want' extended dates for Winter Nights Winter Lights

The QC Botanical Center is holding "Pay What You Want" nights at Winter Night Winter Lights on Jan. 5-7, extending the season for their largest-ever display.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting extended dates for Winter Nights Winter Lights with a "Pay What You Want" model.

From Jan. 5-7, the Botanical Center's outdoor gardens will still be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights to showcase their largest-ever light display, powered by MidAmerican Energy and sponsored by The Family Credit Union.

From 5-8 p.m. on those days, guests can pay any price to gain admission to the light exhibit. By giving members of the community the chance to name their admission price, the Botanical Center hopes to give every community member the opportunity to experience the one-of-a-kind light display as this holiday season comes to a close.

Patrons can explore the Sun Garden, Children's Garden, lawns, ponds and pockets gardens of the outdoor light exhibit.

There's plenty to do with the Sun Garden's 14-foot waterfall, a winter-themed scavenger hunt, a craft room and a free hot cocoa station in the lobby from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

