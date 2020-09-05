Blue Grass Drive-In reopens to let guests back into theaters

Some movie theaters are able to comply with social distancing guidelines, and the Blue-Grass Drive-In is one of them.

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — If you've never been to a drive-in movie theater, now's a really good time.

The Blue Grass Drive-in in Blue Grass, Iowa is open again after being delayed for over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Iowa governor Kim Reynolds' relaxing of lockdown restrictions on Wednesday, May 6th, the drive-in was able open again under CDC guidelines on Saturday, May 9th.

Owner Randy Lorenz had 72 hours to prepare for the opening day, and he made several changes to the operation to keep guests safe.

They put up ropes, set up 6-foot apart spaces, changed concession and restroom procedure, and geared up to keep everything clean.

And for the first time, the theater is allowing guests to bring food from outside sources in with them, which Lorenz says encourages guests to support other local businesses at the same time.