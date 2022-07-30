Bix Block Parties help boost business in downtown Davenport

Businesses throughout the downtown area will bring in revenue with music, food and more Friday and Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Thousands are expected to flock to the Quad Cities this weekend, July 29-30, as the 48th annual Bix 7 race takes over the streets of downtown Davenport.

The fun and festivities don't stop at the race. Businesses throughout the downtown area will bring music, food and games to the streets during Bix Block Parties. It's a great opportunity for a revenue boost.

"The Bix Fest is No. 1 in the Quad Cities," Manager of the Daiquiri Factory in Davenport Micki Conard said.

The business recently expanded to downtown Davenport in May, and the new location at 303 West 3rd St. is in the heart of all the action on Bix weekend.

"Anytime you have a special event like this to bring the masses of people down to see your products and your services, it's huge," Daiquiri Factory owner Kyle Peters said.

Formerly known as Street Fest, the downtown tradition rebranded as Bix Block Parties in 2021. The new set-up offers several locations for people to celebrate and support bars and restaurants.

"We're letting people see it, taste it, feel it, smell it," Conard said. "We're bringing smoked chicken, smoked pork, homemade sauces."

People of all ages join in the Bix festivities every year.

"That's why we're bringing the fun," Conard said.

The Bix 7 race is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30. The seven-mile course starts and ends at the base of Brady and 4th streets.

"We try to keep it a family thing," runners Bradley and Scott Bauer said.

Eight-year-old Michael Barrera returned to the Jr. Bix for his 5th year.