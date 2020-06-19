Black Lives Matter Protest held in Bettendorf to promote political reform

Dozens of protestors gathered in Bettendorf’s Veteran’s Memorial Park for a collective call to action.

“We’re not only forcing change but forcing transformation,” said Shaniqua Cribbs, one of the event’s organizers and speakers. “And it starts with the small things like voting.”

Protestors heard from a handful of speakers. But those speakers and organizers wanted to take things one step further - by adding a voter registration booth.

“That was something that I hadn’t seen before,” said protestor Raya Knight.

Knight, who originally came to stand amongst the peaceful protestors, left the event a registered voter.

“We got to get together and vote someone who would support change and support people of minority,” said Knight.

As speakers took the mic, volunteers also went through the crowd asking if people were accounted for in the 2020 census.

“Because the funds come when the people know you’re here,” said Cribbs. “There could be funds given to not just help the white communities but to also assist the black communities.”