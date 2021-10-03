Bix 7 is back with an in-person event for 2021

The coronavirus pandemic forced the annual race to go virtual in 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Bix 7 race is set to be held again in person in 2021, after 2020 switched to a virtual event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 47th Bix 7 is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 in Davenport. The Bix 7 race is coming back, as well as the Quick Bix, Jr. Bix, and Brady Street sprints.

“We are constantly exploring every option to make this year’s Race a safe and successful event.” said Race Director Michelle Juehring. Some of the changes racers will see include a wave-style start and face mask requirements at the beginning of the race and after the finish.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of people and our community as a whole,” said Dr. Ed Motto, medical director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. "The evolving recommendations of the CDC, local conditions in our area, the COVID situation regionally, and the constantly improving numbers of COVID vaccinations are driving our protocols and rules. We want to make the Bix both safe and enjoyable for participants, volunteers, and the community."

As of Wednesday, March 10, Bix organizers had set a cap at 10,000 participants. Depending on changes with the pandemic, that number could change as well.