Bison Bridge Foundation partners with Illinois, Iowa State for bridge design

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Bison Bridge Foundation is partnering with two of the largest colleges in Illinois and Iowa to give students a chance to shape the future of the I-80 Bridge.
In a Facebook post published early on Friday, May 20, the Bison Bridge Foundation announced a partnership with the Landscape Architecture Departments from both the University of Illinois and Iowa State University to allow students to help design the bridge project.
Bison Bridge is a proposal, currently in the commenting phase of the Illinois Department of Transportation's public meeting, to turn the current I-80 Mississippi River Bridge into a wildlife crossing, pedestrian crossing, and event space featuring a free-roam bison reserve spanning across the bridge into both Illinois and Iowa.
The Bison Bridge Foundation says that the partnership will help foster student learning and engagement with the bridge repurposing project and the transformation of the surrounding acreage.
Bison Bridge is asking supporters to visit i80mississippibridge.com to leave their input on the project for IDOT to see.