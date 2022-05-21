Bison Bridge Foundation partners with Illinois, Iowa State for bridge design

Students at the University of Illinois and Iowa State will get to help Bison Bridge design the titular wildlife crossing.

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Bison Bridge Foundation is partnering with two of the largest colleges in Illinois and Iowa to give students a chance to shape the future of the I-80 Bridge.

In a Facebook post published early on Friday, May 20, the Bison Bridge Foundation announced a partnership with the Landscape Architecture Departments from both the University of Illinois and Iowa State University to allow students to help design the bridge project.

The Bison Bridge Foundation says that the partnership will help foster student learning and engagement with the bridge repurposing project and the transformation of the surrounding acreage.