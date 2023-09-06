New parents can get supplies, resources at community baby shower in Davenport

The shower will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the TMBC Lincoln Center in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Scott County Health Department is hosting a community baby shower to provide resources and supplies to expecting families.

The health department is teaming up with Scott County Kids and other community organizations to hold the event on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the TMBC Lincoln Center located at 318 E 7th St. in Davenport.

The event is free and open to new and expecting families. Along with the pregnancy and birth resources, there will be door prizes, games and a photo station.

Representatives slated to be at the event include:

Amerigroup

Chocolate Milk Café

Community Health Care, Inc.

EveryChild

Iowa WIC

Iowa Total Care

The Lincoln Center

Molina Healthcare

NAACP Metrocom Branch

Parent Pals

Scott County Health Department

Scott County Kids

“This event is about supporting the health and well-being of pregnant people and families. We want to share health and resource information and help make connections to the programs and services that are here in our community," Lydia Amissah-Harris, Scott County Health Department Family Health Coordinator, said.

For more information, contact the Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer at 563-326-8618, or Terry Hanson, Scott County Kids Special Projects Coordinator, at 563-326-8221 ext. 8503.