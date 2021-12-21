Beyond the Badge: Moline officer gets the job done

Our viewers nominated officer Heidi Nelson as an outstanding police officer.

MOLINE, Ill. — Officer Heidi Nelson directs traffic during drop-off and pick-up hours outside Washington Elementary School in Moline, Illinois.

Wearing her yellow vest, she keeps the cars and buses moving, while guiding families walking across the neighborhood streets. It's a simple but essential part of her job.

"I think it starts off everyone's day better than sitting here and it being more of a danger for kids and the parents," Officer Nelson said.

The effort is rewarding, just in knowing that she's helping families with a small part of their day.

"There's not many jobs that you go to work and help someone," she said.

Officer Nelson sees herself in these school families. For 14 years, she was a stay-at-home mom raising her two daughters. She became a police officer 17 years ago, with no law enforcement experience, outside her time with the Illinois National Guard.

"She is always very upbeat," said Moline Police Chief Darren Gault. "She loves to talk to people, loves to just get things done. And she's not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get into a project and and be involved. And she really wants to make things better. She's a true public servant."

Looking out for other families has been her focus for years, through the community oriented policing program in the Springbrook neighborhood, and most recently, organizing this year's Bike Rodeo.

"It's just nice to know that the community appreciates Heidi's work in our community," said Chief Gault. "We're thankful that she's a Moline Police officer."

